Kansas above national average for census response

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you haven’t responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, the Government doesn’t want you to put it off any longer.

The census helps allocate billions of dollar of federal funding to Kansas communities, based on population and need. That money goes to things like schools, road maintenance, libraries and health care facilities.

Due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, now more than ever, states need that extra help.

“Without 100% accuracy, we’re not going to have enough resources, we’re not going to have the funding and the resources we need to make sure that we’ve got all of that for everybody,” explained Dennis Johnson, Deputy Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Census responses are taken every 10 years, so it important that the numbers are accurate.

“If we miss a few people, you might think, ‘No big deal, we’ll make it up next year.’ The answer to that is no, we won’t make it up for another ten years,” said Johnson.

So far, 69% of Kansans have responded to the 2020 Census, according to Johnson. This puts the state in the top 10 of highest response states and ahead of the national average.

To complete your census form you can either fill it out online at www.2020census.org or call (844)330-2020. Paper forms will be delivered to houses in the coming months that can be mailed in when completed.

The U.S. Census Bureau is still looking to hire 2020 census takers. For more information, click here.