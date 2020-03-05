Joshua Bard, 4-Year General Council Candidate

Joshua Bard, Joplin City Council Candidate 2020

A lifelong Joplin resident, Joshua Bard is running for a four-year general term on the Joplin City Council.

His platform features transparency and pushes for more community involvement with their city.

Bard is also an active member of Joplin’s Public Safety and Capital Improvements Committees, explaining in his opening statement at last month’s council candidate public forum,

“I think the the next coming years are going to be extremely exciting considering Prop B passed recently.”

Voters can learn more about Bard and his candidacy by visiting his Facebook page, Joshua Bard for Joplin City Council 2020.

There are four candidates running for the two four-year general seats. Those candidates are Shawna Ackerson, Joshua Bard, Keenan Cortez, and Christina Williams.

There are three other open seats on the Joplin City Council with a total of 11 candidates running.

Election Day is April 7, 2020.