Joplin’s May Third Thursday Happening This Week

JOPLIN, MO, MAY 18 – The Downtown Joplin Alliance is welcoming the community to the second Third Thursday event for the 2021 season that’s set to take place this week.

● Mid America RV is sponsoring this month’s event and will be showcasing the best ways to travel this summer on the 400 block.

● Live music will be at the 609 stage with Scott Eastman.

● As a special treat, Heartland Opera will be performing on Carmine’s patio at 6:30, 524 S Joplin

● There will be a pop up COVID vaccine clinic in front of City Hall.

● Dream Theatre at 124 S Main will be hosting a “Saloon Show” throughout the evening. This short show is come and go and is FREE!

● We are anticipating over 20 food trucks, including a cinnamon roll popup tent from Mac’s Cinnamon Rolls.

● Vintage car show on the 200 block

● Artisan market has lots of new vendors and is on the 500 block.

● Beer garden is open at Chaos Brewing’s patio (112 S Main)

As we move forward into this season’s events we continue to promote the safety and wellbeing of our community members. Attendees will be encouraged to wear masks, particularly in crowded areas and vendors will be spaced to allow for social distancing. Downtown Joplin Alliance is committed to help keep Joplin and surrounding areas safe as we proceed to return to normal operations post COVID-19 pandemic.

Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, states, “This month will be so much fun with live opera, a saloon show, and of course all the great things to eat and drink. We have a great evening planned and hope the community joins us in celebrating all things Joplin!”

Sponsors, volunteers and vendors are all being sought for the remaining events of the season. More information can be found on the Third Thursday facebook page or at downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday.