Joplin Salvation Army asking for the public’s help

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Salvation Army is still asking for the public’s help to reach its goal for its Christmas Red Kettle Campaign.

The organization has reached 68% of its goal in raising about $200,000.

The Salvation Army requests any businesses, philanthoropists, or community members to consider donating to the cause.

The Red Kettle Campaign caters to raising money so families can have clothes, food, and other essentials.

The organization has served locals for about 130 years and that’s why they are hoping people can consider supporting them so they can continue making a difference.

If you are interested in helping them, you can call 417-624-4528 ext 106.