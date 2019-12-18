Closings
Joplin Police death investigation; Seeking your help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department are investigating a death, 1700 bk S Roosevelt.

They are currently working to pull security footage from a camera system.

And police are towing the vehicle the man is thought to have arrived here I .

On December 18th, 2019 at approximately 12:15 P.M. Joplin Police dispatch received a call of an unknown trouble at 1717 S. Roosevelt Ave.

Upon arrival officers located a male who had been shot. The male was transported to Mercy Hospital where he later died. 

The victim has been identified as Jonathan E. Powell; 36 years old of Joplin. 

An autopsy has been scheduled for 12:00 P.M. tomorrow in Springfield, MO. 

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x885.

