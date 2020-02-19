Joplin Middle School students to present History Day projects

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin North, South, and East Middle School students present research projects to the community Tuesday evening

The Project Showcase is a preview before their National History Day contest and The Lowell Milken Center’s Unsung Heroes Contest.

Students have spent the last few months uncovering the history behind this year’s theme Breaking Barriers.

That includes from the beginning of commercial air flight to barriers in sexuality.

Instructors are happy to see their students engaging in their projects and understanding how history is still relevant today.

Heather Van Otterloo, Teacher, South Middle School, said, “Why does this matter? It goes beyond just informing what it is and starts talking about this is the impact this still has today.”

Parker Williamson, 8th Grader, said, “Mine is the invention of the commercial airline. Which air travel is the majority of travelling to this day, because it is the way to easily travel far distances. And we still use it a lot so, I feel it’s origins is important.”

These students will be showing off these projects at Missouri Southern on March 6th for National History Day.