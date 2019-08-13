Joplin looks to replace offensive line for 2019 season

JOPLIN, MO — The Joplin Eagles have become quite the force to be reckoned with.

The 2019 Eagles are coming off a 2018 campaign that saw them go 10-3 in their first year in the Central Ozark Conference and make an appearance in the Class 6 Final Four.

The Eagles return plenty of experienced skill players, but the biggest area of concern may be the offensive line.

Joplin graduated their entire offensive line from last year, a line that did a very good job blocking for three year starting quarterback Blake Tash.

“We were able to get guys significant experience last year and we’re excited about how hard that group has worked. all off season and so we’re excited for that group,” head coach Cutis Jasper said.

Tash has no doubt his teammates will fill the role quickly.

“I don’t think it will be more difficult for me, simply because the guys last year, they were a year older than me, and these guys coming up, they’re the guys I played with in elementary school and everything like that,” Tash said “Our offensive line coach is great, he’s going to get them right. I miss my guys from last year, just because they were close friends of mine but I don’t think there will be a drop off talent wise because our guys are working hard. The offensive line, they go over to lineman land way over there and they work their tails off everyday so I think we’ll be just fine in that area.”



