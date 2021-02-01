Joplin Health dept. offers vaccination clinic this week

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin Health Department, along with community health partners, will offer a Covid Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, February 2. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and ALL individuals MUST have an appointment to receive a vaccine. This clinic is open to those individuals who are in the Priority Phases of Phase 1A and Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2. For details of these phases, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/ .

The City will open the scheduling phone line and online tool today, Monday, February 1 from 9:30 a.m. until the clinic’s 250 appointments are full. Citizens can register for this indoor vaccine clinic by going to the scheduling tool found on the City’s website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . For those without computer access, please call 417-623-4973. We anticipate high call volume, so please be patient or use the online scheduling system. The phone lines will be open today, from 9:30 a.m. or until the available 250 spots are full.

This walk-up indoor vaccination clinic will be held on the Missouri Southern State University campus in the FEMA storm shelter. The address is 1012 N. International Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801. Parking for the clinic will be in the parking lot to the west of the building and can be accessed by entering the Criminal Justice parking lot from Newman Road.

Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with instructions for their appointment, including a map to help guide them to the storm shelter facility and appropriate parking lot.

“This first clinic will help us address the logistical needs of this type of clinic,” said Ryan Talken, Director of the Joplin Health Department. “We will have 250 vaccines on this first day and anticipate hosting more clinics as we receive vaccine supply. Citizens can also check with their pharmacy and other health providers for available vaccinations.”

As the Health Department receives vaccine supply, staff will work with area health partners to schedule vaccine clinics. Because of the limited inventory, clinics may not be offered in a pattern, but when supply and resources are available. The City will announce the dates and hours through the local news media and City website. Citizens can sign up to receive City news releases to get notifications about future clinics by using the Notify Me feature of the City’s website at https://www.joplinmo.org/list.aspx . Select the News Flash option and then City News category. When entering their contact information, they can choose to receive a text or an email when a news release is posted on the City’s website.

Talken reminds the public that only those people who have an appointment for the clinic will receive the vaccine at the clinic. Individuals who come to the clinic and do not have an appointment will be turned away.

