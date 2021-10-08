Joplin Globe to switch delivery service to USPS

JOPLIN, Mo. — The long-standing tradition of newspaper delivery from a paperboy or girl is coming to an end in Joplin.

The Joplin Globe will move to delivery through the US Postal Service at the end of the month.

The paper announced the change in print this morning, giving subscribers three weeks notice before the change.

The Joplin Globe isn’t alone in changing operations; this is just the latest change in the regional newspaper industry that has seen some papers bought by large corporations, print editions eliminated, and in some cases ending service altogether.