Joplin Fire receives grant to replace 20-year-old equipment

A local fire department is awarded a grant for new extraction equipment.

The Joplin Fire Department received the “Assistance to Fire Fighters” grant by the Department of Homeland Security.

The grant gives JFD $114,000 to purchase new extraction equipment.

Since the current equipment is now 20 years old, the new tools will be battery-powered and can get through newer medal and cars faster.

Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo says the award allows their department to continue to best serve the community.

“We’re just appreciative that we’ve been able to get this and fund it — otherwise we wouldn’t be able to do it,” Nimmo explained. “At least we’d have to do it in smaller chunks and when you do that, it becomes difficult because you have different types of equipment on each truck.”

The grant money received helps outfit each fire truck in the department with new extraction equipment.