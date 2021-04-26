Joplin expecting large investment in downtown in next 5 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — 111 million dollars – that’s how much development downtown Joplin leaders expect to see around main street in the next five years.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “I had about 40 applicants for the six apartments that we had.”

So filling the newly remodeled second floor of the Willard Building wasn’t a problem. Retail space on the ground floor is still a few weeks off.

“We’ve also had a hard time getting storefront materials due to COVID they’ve had a hard time getting those big pieces of glass and some of the materials for it.”

And that’s just the start of the list. Renovations are also underway at the Muir Building next door.

“There’s stuff going on with the Robertson, there’s stuff going on with the Hertz building on fourth and Virginia, the Pennington is getting ready to be developed.”

But likely the highest profile historic project is the Olivia Apartments, boosted by the Downtown Joplin Alliance Endangered Properties Program.

“They have the fifth floor almost completely demo’ed out now. There was a huge crane over there last week they were taking off the huge like mechanical systems for the elevators.”

Removing more than 20 thousand pounds of outdated equipment to make way for the updated version.

“I think they’re planning on starting the roof here in the next couple of weeks.”

Remodeling to create new apartments at the Olivia is expected to cost $6.5 million.