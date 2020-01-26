Joplin Empire Market hosts annual Chili Cook Off

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local farmer’s market invites the public to try the best chili of southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Empire Market hosted the 2nd annual Chili Cook Off on Saturday.

Eight competitors ranging from local residents to restaurant chefs battled it out for prizes.

First through third place winners were awarded cash prizes.

The All Market Award went to one contestant who used the most items from Empire Market vendors in their chili.

Ivy Hagedorn, Market Coordinator, says, “So it’s all about cooking fresh and cooking local. We have all kinds of ingredients from vegan chili to someone using some of our local wine to local bison actually.”

For next week’s market, vendors will be hosting a private event.

Visitors can create love potions, stamp jewelry, enjoy a chocolate fountain, and appetizers.