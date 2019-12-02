Joplin community rallies behind boy battling cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. — One southwest Missouri community comes together to help a young boy battling cancer.

Jonathan Alex Paonessa’s friends and family hosted a chili feed and auction fundraiser for him on Sunday.

For five dollars, attendees could enjoy chili, a desert, a drink, and they could also purchase raffle tickets to win baskets donated by local businesses.

As Alex receives chemotherapy for his leukemia in Kansas City, his family is overwhemled by how many people came out to support him today.

Kimberly Paonessa, Grandmother, says, “A lot of people come out and are very [selfless] and very helpful in any way you can think of. I mean it is a blessing. Everyone could be out Christmas shopping for themselves, but they showed up for Alex and some of them don’t even know who he is. They just show up to help a little boy who needs help right now.”

The family adds this fundraiser couldn’t have come at a better time because they recently found out Alex’s treatment will span over the next few years.