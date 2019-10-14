Joplin campground hosts benefit for terminally ill community member

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friends and family come together in Joplin to help out a loved one.

Rivers Bend Campground hosted a benefit for Regina Harper.

Harper is currently battling small cell stage four terminal cancer.

All money raised from the 50/50 raffle, poker run, and a food sales will go towards Harper’s medical and funeral expenses.

Those who attended say they’re blown away by all the support from family, friends, and the community.

Lana Rooks, Harper’s friend, says, “It’s magnificent. I told [Harper] ‘these are your friends.'”

Harper said that the event wouldn’t have happened without Rooks.

Rooks also added that she will be with Harper through everything.

If you would like to donate to Harper’s cause, call Rivers Bend Campground and ask for Mike.