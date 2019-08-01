Jeff Sims addresses latest appearance on Netflix’s Last Chance U

JOPLIN, Mo. — New Missouri Southern head football coach Jeff Sims was playing a different kind of defense at the 2019 MIAA Media Days.

He spoke to reporters about his appearance on the new season of the Netflix show Last Chance U. Sims made the appearance while the head coach at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

The season’s fourth episode highlights the supposed rivalry between Garden City and Independence Community College, led by then head coach Jason Brown.

At the end of the episode, there is a confrontation between the two teams, and Sims is seen yelling at the Independence coaching staff.

But Sims said there was more to it that what viewers can see in that moment, and defended his team’s appearance on the show.

“Well the first thing I would say is Last Chance U is a television show,” Sims said. “It’s edited for entertainment. But what I want people to understand is I work for the school that I work for the school that I work for. I work for Garden City Community College, and the opportunity to be on Last Chance U afford me afforded us the opportunity to an Addias contract. To some that may not be a big deal but that means my guys have shoes, my guys have travel suits. That means my guys have scholarship money.”

Sims full quote on Last Chance U can be seen above.

