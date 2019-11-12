Jasper County Collector Website Upgrade

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper county residents have new options for dealing with their taxes online.

The county collector’s website is now more user friendly, including an option to find your records using just your name or address for access.

In the past, you could only find those using an account number. Taxpayers can also replace lost records online.

“If you lose your vehicle receipt during the year and need to go get your vehicle tags renewed, it’s free if you print it yourself. you come in here, by statute we have to charge you a dollar,” said Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

The new website can be viewed at https://jaspercountycollector.com/