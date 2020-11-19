JOPLIN, Mo. — Every day, 20 children in the U.S. die from preventable injuries — an alarming statistic that’s lead the Injury Free Coalition For Kids to create the inaugural Injury Prevention Day.

Freeman Health System pediatricians joined many other hospitals around the country to raise awareness today. Accidental drowning is the number one cause of death in children 1 to 4 years old.

In fact, four injuries most common in Southwest Missouri revolve around swimming or water safety, car safety, sleep safety, and gun safety. Plus, common household problem areas like the bathroom, the swimming pool, the electrical sockets, and the hot stove should also be monitored when kids are around.

Dr. Laura Henness, Freeman Pediatrician, said “You can’t be 100% perfect. No one is. You can do your best, and so, walk around your house and find the problem areas.”

Dr. Henness encourages parents to watch children around the house and prevent them from climbing, so nothing like shelves or heavy flat screen TV’s fall on them.

Make sure children are sleeping in proper equipment designed for them — no couches or adult beds. And, household buckets are also a big risk — if a small child falls head first into the bucket, they may not be able to get out of it.