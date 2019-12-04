Independence Police search for armed and dangerous suspect

James “YG” Jones, he is 5’11” tall and weighs 130 lbs. YG is 26 years old. Jones is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

INDEPENDENCE, Ks. — Independence Kansas Police are looking for a 26-year-old male who is a suspect in a shooting incident that took place Saturday, November 30, at approximately 12:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 8th Street.

The suspect, James “YG” Jones, is he is 5’11” tall and weighs 130 lbs. and is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim of the shooting attempt is known by the suspect and the victim was the intended target. However, there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

If you believe you see Jones or are aware of where he may be located call IPD at 620-332-1700.