Hunting enthusiasts flock to Pittsburg event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas is a destination for several thousand hunting enthusiasts this weekend.

The first ever World Class Hunting Expo wrapped up Sunday in Pittsburg.

The two-day event is an outdoor hunting expo featuring vendors from southeast Kansas and several other states across the U.S.

People could participate in live shooting exercises for bow and arrow and crossbow.

A pistol and shotgun range was also available for guests.

Organizers made it a mission to make it an event for everyone, including people who may have never previously hunted or had children.

Mick Marietta, World Class Hunting Expo organizer says, “I think it was a big thing for being able to bring people to the community and to be able to let people know about bird hunting, about deer hunting. Being able to bring kids in and let them safely operate and shoot guns, and have an opportunity to use crossbows and the bows and arrows.

Seminars featuring speakers from all over the country were also highlights of the event.