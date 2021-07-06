Humidity returns; Rain chances tomorrow and this weekend

Today will be similar to what we saw yesterday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. We’ll also see abundant sunshine and a slight heat index making temperatures feel like the lower to middle 90s through your Tuesday.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front will bring chances for afternoon & evening storms, but they will be very isolated in nature. This means that there is a possibility that some areas in the Four States may see no rain through Wednesday, so it would be a good idea to monitor our interactive radar for your area tomorrow to see where those storms end up forming. These would likely create some quick downpours and some lightning before moving elsewhere.

Thursday and Friday should remain dry, but the last day of the week will be the most uncomfortable with expected heat indices over 100. Saturday and Sunday hold a good chance for on-and-off showers and storms, and these could be more scattered to widespread. Plus, there is a possibility they could drop some heavy rain on us Saturday night into Sunday. Make sure to check back in through the week for any forecast updates.