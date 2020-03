TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- On Tuesday Governor Laura Kelly announced that all Kansas schools would close for the remainder of the school year, moving classes online, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For working parents, this means they must find child care for kids too young to be home alone. Child care workers are warning parents to look closely at facilities before leaving your child.

Emily Barnes runs a child care facility in Johnson County, Kansas. Johnson County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. Barnes watches the children of health care workers who don't have the option to stay home during this pandemic.