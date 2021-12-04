Holiday Boutique to help area artists

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An exhibit for local artists has opened its doors this weekend just in time for the holiday season.



Over the past two days Artcentral Carthage has been hosting its annual Holiday Boutique.



Today’s events featured a silent auction fundraiser, featuring 48 donated pieces from Artcentral artists, along with a fundraiser sale of amaryllis bulbs, cultivated behind where Artcentral is located.



Sales from the event will go towards maintaining current operations at the organization.



Alice Lynn Greenwood-Maté, Artcentral Executive Director, says “This goes towards sustaining all of our programs for the artists, we have rotating exhibitions for the year, we also have satellite galleries out in the community, we run an art camp in the summer and do whatever we can to be of service in our community.”



While the auction may now be over, Artcentral continues to accept donations year-round.