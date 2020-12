Some small business owners may be in for a very unwelcome surprise when they pay their taxes this year.

"So many businesses I don't think were expecting to have to have to include that in their income for the year, so this could cause a great big stir for a lot of people, it could shut some businesses down," said Liz Crane, Tax Accountant of Liz Tax Service.

What tax accountant Liz Crane is talking about is a new ruling by the I.R.S. concerning small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, otherwise known as PPP.