McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- With the Biden administration set to take over in five weeks, federal officials report a rising trend in the number of migrants, as well as many young migrants, trying to cross illegally the Southwest border from Central American countries, despite the ongoing pandemic.

In November, there was a 31% increase from the previous year in the apprehension of migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the Central American countries known as the Northern Triangle, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said during a media briefing Monday. There were a total of 21,714 apprehensions from those countries, up from just over 6,000 in July.