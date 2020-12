McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Since Election Day, the Department of Homeland Security has been preparing for an onslaught of Central American migrants who are being driven by cartel organizations to try to enter the U.S. Southwest border, according to a South Texas congressman.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told Border Report on Friday afternoon that he was briefed by DHS a couple weeks ago "that the bad guys are starting to promote to people of Central America and Mexico that 'the border will be open; it will be different so start getting ready to come.'"