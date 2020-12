JOPLIN, Mo. -- Do you like to see your home or business illuminated for the holidays, but don't want to mess with doing it yourself? If so, you might call Micah Lowrey and he'll put them up for you.

During most of the year, he runs his own pressure washing business. But he says the demand for that service tails off during the cold weather, so he supplements his income by putting up Christmas lights for hire. He's already done several businesses and homes in the Joplin area.