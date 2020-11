JOPLIN, Mo. – On November 15, a letter was distributed to Joplin residents who live near a proposed mine plan area. The letter, distributed by Philip Vogel of Riverside Sand and Gravel, notified residents that Riverside Sand and Gravel has applied for a permit expansion to mine sand and/or gravel on an additional three acres of land for a total of 12 acres, located in Newton County.

According to the letter, these operations would take place between Jan. 1, 2021 and August 13, 2030, for a total of nine years.