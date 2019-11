High Winds has some big prizes and plans for the future (112119)

High Winds Casino

61475 East 100 Road

Miami OK 74354

(918) 541-9463

High Winds Casino is having giveaways in December.

Friday’s –

$5 in FREE Play when you earn 5 points 11am to Midnight.

Early Bird Red Card Hot Seat drawings 11am to 4pm. Every 15 minutes $25 in FREE Play.

Happy Hour 4pm to 8pm with great drink & food specials.

Red Card Hot Seat drawings 7-11pm Every 10 minutes $50 in FREE Play.

All-You-Can-Eat Catfish Dinner $9.50

Saturday’s –

Early Bird Red Card Hot Seat drawings 11am to 4pm. Every 15 minutes $25 in FREE Play.

Red Card Hot Seat drawings 7pm to 11pm. Every 10 minutes $50 in FREE Play.

Shrimp Boil Dinner $15

Sunday’s –

Dine and Play – $5 in FREE Play when you spend $6 or more on food at High Winds Steak House Restaurant. 11am to 9pm.

Red Card Hot Seat drawings from 3pm to 9pm. Every 20 minutes $50 in FREE Play.