High School Football Scores Week 8

Missouri

Nixa0atJoplin272Q
Ozark0 at Webb City51 H
Carl Junction20 at Branson7 H
Republic21 at Carthage40 2Q
Willard21 at Neosho7 H
Lamar0 at Nevada0 1Q
Reeds Spring7 at Cassville21 H
Seneca28 at East Newton12 2Q
Monett27 at McDonald County0 H
Springfield Catholic0 at Mt. Vernon12 H
Marshfield14 at Aurora22 2Q
Pierce City0 at Miller0H
Sarcoxie34 at Diamond0 2Q
Greenfield0 at Lockwood0 1Q
Jasper0 at Adrian22 1Q
Liberal 0 at Appleton City0 1Q

Kansas

Olathe East0 at Pittsburg0 1Q
Labette County0 at Ulysses0 1Q
Coffeyville7 at Chanute0 H
Ft. Scott0 at Bolivar (Mo.)38 2Q
Towanda Circle0 at Independence0 1Q
Galena0 at Columbus7 H
Baxter Springs0 at Frontenac49 H
Caney Valley21 at Parsons20 2Q
Iola 12 at Girard14 H
Southeast 6 at Riverton6 2Q
St. Mary’s Colgan14 at Pleasanton8 2Q
Jayhawk-Linn0 at Erie0 1Q
Northeast6 at Humboldt36 2Q
Oswego0 at Cedar Vale-Dexter0 1Q
Chetopa0 at St. Paul56 2Q

