High School Football Scores Week 8

Missouri
|Nixa
|0
|at
|Joplin
|27
|2Q
|Ozark
|0
|at
|Webb City
|51
|H
|Carl Junction
|20
|at
|Branson
|7
|H
|Republic
|21
|at
|Carthage
|40
|2Q
|Willard
|21
|at
|Neosho
|7
|H
|Lamar
|0
|at
|Nevada
|0
|1Q
|Reeds Spring
|7
|at
|Cassville
|21
|H
|Seneca
|28
|at
|East Newton
|12
|2Q
|Monett
|27
|at
|McDonald County
|0
|H
|Springfield Catholic
|0
|at
|Mt. Vernon
|12
|H
|Marshfield
|14
|at
|Aurora
|22
|2Q
|Pierce City
|0
|at
|Miller
|0
|H
|Sarcoxie
|34
|at
|Diamond
|0
|2Q
|Greenfield
|0
|at
|Lockwood
|0
|1Q
|Jasper
|0
|at
|Adrian
|22
|1Q
|Liberal
|0
|at
|Appleton City
|0
|1Q
Kansas
|Olathe East
|0
|at
|Pittsburg
|0
|1Q
|Labette County
|0
|at
|Ulysses
|0
|1Q
|Coffeyville
|7
|at
|Chanute
|0
|H
|Ft. Scott
|0
|at
|Bolivar (Mo.)
|38
|2Q
|Towanda Circle
|0
|at
|Independence
|0
|1Q
|Galena
|0
|at
|Columbus
|7
|H
|Baxter Springs
|0
|at
|Frontenac
|49
|H
|Caney Valley
|21
|at
|Parsons
|20
|2Q
|Iola
|12
|at
|Girard
|14
|H
|Southeast
|6
|at
|Riverton
|6
|2Q
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|14
|at
|Pleasanton
|8
|2Q
|Jayhawk-Linn
|0
|at
|Erie
|0
|1Q
|Northeast
|6
|at
|Humboldt
|36
|2Q
|Oswego
|0
|at
|Cedar Vale-Dexter
|0
|1Q
|Chetopa
|0
|at
|St. Paul
|56
|2Q