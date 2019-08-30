Hidden Gem of the Week: Webb City at Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — For Carl Junction football coach Doug Buckmaster and Webb City coach John Roderique, opening week is extra special. It’s not just the start of a new season, it’s another chapter added to their rivalry. The Cardinals and Bulldogs are set to start their seasons against one another for the fourth straight year.

“People throughout the state of Missouri the last seven years have looked forward to this football game. So that;s a good thing for Webb City. It’s a good thing for Carl Junction, and a good ting for high school football in Missouri,” Buckmaster said.

“You know, you wish you didn’t have to face such a good team right off the bat,” Roderique said. “Hopefully we can play as well as we can for a week one game.”

“You know it’s Webb Week,” senior Garret Taylor said. “So you know it’s amazing and the chemistry is always there.”

Many consider this a rivalry based on proximity. On the field, you can argue it’s the opposite. Carl Junction has beaten Webb City just once since 1977. But these teams know on the gridiron, it’s more competitive than it looks.

“It gets more competitive each and every year,” Webb City senior Kade Hicks said. “They’re going to play hard, and we’re going to have to play hard against them too. I expect a bunch of tension between the teams. People talk to each other and some of us are close friends.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.