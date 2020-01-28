Here’s a list of animals you cannot own in Carthage

In this photo taken Jan. 1, 2015, giraffe are seen in the Kriger National Park, South Africa. An international conference on endangered species known as CITES being held in Switzerland Thursday, August 22 2019, agreed to protect giraffes for the first time, drawing praise from conservationists and scowls from some sub-Saharan African nations. (AP Photo/Kevin Anderson)

Sec. 4-5. – Certain animals prohibited

In the City of Carthage, it shall be unlawful for any person to keep, maintain or have in their possession or under their control:

All poisonous reptiles, including rear-fang snakes and pit vipers.

Apes, chimpanzees, gibbons, gorillas, orangutans and siamanges

Bears

Cheetahs

Crocodillian

Constrictor snakes six (6) feet in length or more

Coyotes

Deer, including all members of the deer family, such as white tail deer, elk, antelope and moose

Elephants

Game cocks and other fighting birds

Hippopotami

Hyenas

Jaguars

Leopards

Lions

Lynxes

Old world monkeys

Ostriches

Piranha fish

Pumas, also known as cougars, mountain lions and panthers

Rhinoceroses

Sharks

Snow leopards

Tigers

Wolves

This does not apply to zoological gardens and circuses if:

Their location conforms with the provisions of the zoning ordinances of the city

All animals and animal quarters are kept in a clean and sanitary condition and so maintained as to eliminate objectionable odors

Animals are maintained in quarters so constructed as to prevent their escape

No person lives or resides within two hundred (200) feet of the waters in which the animals are kept

The list also extends to Pit Bulls, but that could potentially change. A public safety meeting Monday night saw a presentation by one local resident on a mission to lift the ban — something even being considered by the Missouri General Assembly. Public Safety officials tabled the decision until the next meeting to do more research.

At the next meeting, department heads will discuss more on the matter. If the department decides to move forward with lifting the ban, it will present the idea to city council for further action.