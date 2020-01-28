Here’s a list of animals you cannot own in Carthage

Sec. 4-5. – Certain animals prohibited
In the City of Carthage, it shall be unlawful for any person to keep, maintain or have in their possession or under their control:
- All poisonous reptiles, including rear-fang snakes and pit vipers.
- Apes, chimpanzees, gibbons, gorillas, orangutans and siamanges
- Bears
- Cheetahs
- Crocodillian
- Constrictor snakes six (6) feet in length or more
- Coyotes
- Deer, including all members of the deer family, such as white tail deer, elk, antelope and moose
- Elephants
- Game cocks and other fighting birds
- Hippopotami
- Hyenas
- Jaguars
- Leopards
- Lions
- Lynxes
- Old world monkeys
- Ostriches
- Piranha fish
- Pumas, also known as cougars, mountain lions and panthers
- Rhinoceroses
- Sharks
- Snow leopards
- Tigers
- Wolves
This does not apply to zoological gardens and circuses if:
- Their location conforms with the provisions of the zoning ordinances of the city
- All animals and animal quarters are kept in a clean and sanitary condition and so maintained as to eliminate objectionable odors
- Animals are maintained in quarters so constructed as to prevent their escape
- No person lives or resides within two hundred (200) feet of the waters in which the animals are kept
The list also extends to Pit Bulls, but that could potentially change. A public safety meeting Monday night saw a presentation by one local resident on a mission to lift the ban — something even being considered by the Missouri General Assembly. Public Safety officials tabled the decision until the next meeting to do more research.
At the next meeting, department heads will discuss more on the matter. If the department decides to move forward with lifting the ban, it will present the idea to city council for further action.