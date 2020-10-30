Hawley Urges KCI to Reject Proposed Sale from CCP-Backed Enterprise

WASHINGTON — Today U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) joined his colleagues in urging the Kansas City Aviation Department to reject any proposed sale of passenger boarding bridges to Kansas City International Airport (KCI) by CIMC-Tianda, a Chinese state-backed company. The lawmakers warn that CIMC-Tianda’s passenger bridges may allow the Chinese government to access the personal data of airport employees or to disrupt communications between ground control and aircraft.

Senator Hawley was joined by Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Reps. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Ron Estes (R-Kan.), Sam Graves (R-Mo.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

Read the full letter here or below:

October 30, 2020



Patrick Klein

Director of Aviation

Kansas City Aviation Department

601 Brasilia Avenu

Kansas City, MO 64153



Dear Mr. Klein:



We understand the Kansas City International Airport (KCI) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to purchase passenger boarding bridges. We understand as well that CIMC-Tianda, a Chinese state-backed enterprise, may respond to that RFP. We urge you to reject any proposal from CIMC-Tianda in order to prevent the Chinese government from harming our nation’s aviation infrastructure and those who rely on it.



CIMC-Tianda has a long history of illegal activity in the United States. In 1998, a U.S. district court in Houston found the company guilty of industrial espionage and subsequently prohibited it from selling passenger bridges not of its own independent design until 2006. That prohibition has expired, however, and CIMC-Tianda is now trying to underbid competitors and reenter the American passenger bridge market.



This poses a serious risk to American national security. The Chinese government has long used state-backed enterprises like CIMC-Tianda to advance its strategic interests. Beijing also recognizes the critical role U.S. transportation infrastructure – including our airports – plays not just in our citizens’ lives, but also in the functioning of our economy and, in times of crisis, the mobilization of our nation’s resources to protect American citizens. That is why Beijing has repeatedly targeted that infrastructure for disruption or interference using cyber and other means.



With regard to KCI specifically, purchasing CIMC-Tianda passenger bridges could significantly enhance the Chinese government’s ability to harm Missourians, Kansans, and the nation, more broadly, by interfering with KCI’s operations. That is because new passenger bridges like those sold by CIMC-Tianda can be integrated with and potentially used to access a variety of critical systems. Chinese cyber operators might, for instance, be able to use access points provided by CIMC-Tianda bridges to steal financial and other sensitive records, including airport employees’ or others’ personal data, trigger airport alarms, or even disrupt links between ground control stations and the aircraft – and passengers – who depend on them.



Congress has already responded to Chinese threats to American transportation infrastructure by prohibiting the use of federal transit funds to purchase vehicles from Chinese state-owned and other state-supported companies. Congress is currently considering additional measures, including legislation prohibiting Chinese state-backed enterprises that have been found guilty of intellectual property theft from competing for Aircraft Improvement Program-funded projects.



We hope you will consider the risks described above and support efforts by Congress and others to protect Missourians, Kansans, and their fellow Americans from the threats posed by CIMC- Tianda, including by rejecting any proposal by CIMC-Tianda to sell passenger bridges to KCI.



Thank you for your attention to this important matter.



Sincerely,

Josh Hawley

United States Senator



Jerry Moran

United States Senator



Vicki Hartzler

Member of Congress



Ron Estes

Member of Congress



Sam Graves

Member of Congress



Roger Marshall, M.D.

Member of Congress

