Running for the Zone II seat on the Joplin City Council, Harvey Hutchinson’s platform highlights accountability, truth, integrity, and family values.

Hutchinson backs those values when it comes to city politics, stating in his opening statement in the February candidate public forum,

“The number-one reason for having a city council, when you think about it, is law and order, and that’s my strength.”

If elected, Hutchinson says he’d like to focus on improvements to public works and city transportation.

Learn more about Hutchinson’s campaign by visiting his website, electharveyh.com.

Three people are running for the open Zone II council seat: Charles “Chuck” Copple, Harvey Hutchinson, and Jim Scott.

There are four other open seats on the Joplin City Council with a total of 11 candidates running.

Election Day is April 7, 2020.