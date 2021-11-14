Harley-Davidson Hideout Chapter donates toys to local church

JOPLIN, Mo. — A motorcycle group in Joplin is making the holidays brighter for families.

Sunday afternoon the Harley-Davidson Hideout Chapter 3334 donated toys and gift cards to Saint Paul’s Church.

The church held a lunch for the Harley-Davidson H.O.G. chapter members today to show its appreciation.

The donated gifts will be used for the church’s December Christmas shop.

Parents that enroll in the shopping event will be able to purchase the gifts for ten percent of the original price.

“We always want to give back to the community and obviously during the Christmas season it’s such an important thing for the kids. Especially those that are not as well off. and this allows them to have a great Christmas season. And hopefully at the same time since this is for the church they will realize the reason for the season,” said Dale Wano, Hideout H.O.G. Chapter member.

“We appreciate the Harley riders so much because they have brought so many toys and our congregation brings toys too. And we have a wish list on Amazon that people can access and purchase gifts off of that also,” said Nancy Hampton, Director of Missions.

The church has a wish list on Amazon for Christmas shop gifts.

To see it click here.