Grove named best place to retire in Oklahoma

GROVE, Okla. — A recent study names Grove the best place to retire in Oklahoma.

The study conducted by the national financial group Smart Asset looked at several factors ranking communities on why their location is the best fit.

Factors they looked at include income, taxes, recreation activities offered, as well as number of seniors living in the area.

Grove Area Chamber of Commerce President Donnie Crain says Grand Lake played a big part in Grove receiving this recognition.

This is attributed to the many recreational activities available on the lake, in addition to a local state park and much more.

Crains adds, “[There will be] a lot of different clubs and organizations for people who move here from other places. They can get out in the community, network, meet other seniors, get involved in the schools. There is just lots of opportunities here in Grove. In fact we feel very special, that we have a unique community.”

The other cities that fell behind Grove for best place for retirement in the Sooner State include Henryetta, Hugo, and Harrah.