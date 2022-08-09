TULSA, Okla. — A Grove man and woman involved in running methamphetamine into Oklahoma and Missouri pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges in Oklahoma.

William Donavan Johnson III, 46, and Shauni Breanne Callagy, 31, entered their guilty pleas in the United States Federal Court in Tulsa on Monday and on July 19, respectively.

The federal indictment resulted from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation “Operation Pullin Chains.” The case is also related to a 231-pound methamphetamine seizure in October 2020 in Grove, made by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. The drugs were found inside a Grove storage unit along with more than $465,000 in cash.

Johnson faces a 264-month federal prison sentence and Callagy is facing an 60 to 84 months prison term, according to the plea agreements.

They face drug conspiracies charges in Missouri.

The duo was originally indicted on 13 drug related counts that authorities believe brought an 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine into northeast Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri for redistribution.

Also charged were:

Luis Alfredo Jacobo, a/k/a “Lokz,” 30, of Bakersfield, California

Antonio Cervantes Garcia, a/k/a “Tony Garcia,” 33, of Bakersfield, California

David Scott Chambers, a/k/a “Scott Chambers,” 52, of Springfield, Missouri

Gene Olen Charles Rast, a/k/a “Charlie Rast,” 46, of Elkland, Missouri

Renee Lynn Haynes, 40, of Bolivar, Missouri

Jesus Valdez Martinez, a/k/a “Jesse Martinez,” a/k/a “Hostile,” 46, of Bolivar, Missouri

Kelly Wayne Bryan, 54, of Joplin, Missouri

Curtis Anthony Jones, 44, of Marshfield, Missouri

According to the indictment, Mexican sources brought methamphetamine in bulk to Bakersfield, California. Later between 50 to 100 pounds of methamphetamine were shipped to Oklahoma and Missouri by either mail or transported by vehicle.