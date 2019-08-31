Grove Community Crisis Center receives funding to aid in sexual assault services

The funding will allow the center to purchase clothes for victims of sexual and domestic abuse coming in for an exam.

They will also be able to purchase memory cards for investigative purposes.

The center was also given one thousand “What’s Next” info cards with vital information and a spot to keep to record information in for follow up services.

In addition, strangulation assessment cards will be given to law enforcement and EMT personnel.

This will include a checklist for best practices to follow up when someone has been strangled.

“I think it’s going to completely revolutionize the way we do our services and the information we can give victims,” explained Kelsey Samuels with the center. “We never really had specific pieces on sexual assault and strangulation that, not just our agency, but hospital and law enforcement has and coordinating those services in collaboration.”

Samuels adds her team will begin training to implement these services at the center during the next few months.