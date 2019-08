The chamber is promoting its Grove Leadership Program. Businesses in the city can nominate a person to represent them.

The program will start on September 19th and end in January 2020.

There will be 9 sessions dedicated to the chamber getting a fresh outlook from leaders in the area. They will help promote and enhance all Grand Lake has to offer—even performing community service.

If you think you or someone else would make a good candidate, call the Chamber at (918)786-9079.