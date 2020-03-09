Grove boat show helps residents prepare for summer months

GROVE, Okla. — Summer is only a few months away, so hundreds of people flocked to the Grand Lake area to get ready to hit the waterways.

This weekend, the Grove Civic Center hosted the 23rd annual Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show.

Guests were given a chance to see boats, travel RVs, and sports utility vehicles up close to help make their summer entertainment enjoyable.

They also learned of great marinas to visit and hot spots to fish, in addition to boating safety tips.

Jay Cranke, Executive Director of the Grand Lake Association, says, “The boat dealers have special pricing in our boat show. All the vendors inside have special deals going on for the boat show clients. Some of these things that are here, you can’t find anywhere else.”

Organizers say turnout this year at the show was great.

There were many other activities taking place this weekend in Grand Lake as well.