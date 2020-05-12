Group effort looks to aid homeless individuals amid COVID-19 response

JOPLIN, Mo. — As healthcare workers continue to fight off the impact of coronavirus, the CDC has laid out a number of guidelines to help slow the spread of disease from person to person.

The basics: wash your hands often, avoid mass gatherings, and stay home if you are sick.

But, this can be a challenge for Joplin’s homeless population.

“People who are experiencing homelessness right now are also hearing those same things — wash your hands, wear a mask as much as possible. Use hand sanitizer, practice social distancing. The difference is if they get sick, they can’t shelter at home because their ‘home’ is in our homeless shelters.”

Ashley Micklethwaite with OneJoplin says that while those with pre-existing health conditions are more at-risk of contracting disease, many people who are homeless already have these health conditions — making following the CDC guidelines even more crucial.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases within Joplin’s homeless population, but Micklethwaite says that acting now will help those numbers continue to stay low.

“We’re really lucky to have had absolutely no cases this far. But tomorrow, we could have one or two and that one or two, as everybody knows, can get large pretty quickly.”

That’s why a community-wide effort between organizations across the Joplin area have united to ensure that individuals affected by homeless have one less thing to worry about throughout the pandemic response.

“All communities are asked to prepare and create plans to address COVID-19 in a variety of situations,” Micklethwaite explained. “We know people that live in congregate living situations or people that live together are more at-risk because if one person gets it, chances are, somebody else is going to get it — whether you in a home or if you live in a nursing facility or if you live in a homeless shelter. So, what we’re trying to do is reduce the risk as much as possible of community spread.”

Here’s how it works:

Prior to entry, homeless shelters like Souls Harbor and Watered Gardens are conducting screenings at the door. Staff are looking to see whether the person is expressing symptoms and if that answer is yes, isolation efforts quickly take place and the question of testing comes into play.

“At that point, they call the CDC testing hotline and that hotline will determine if they should be tested,” Micklethwaite explains.

If the person were to get tested, The Salvation Army pays for lodging at a local hotel until results come back.

“The person has a nice place to stay and will have breakfast, lunch and dinner if it takes that long.”

Test results typically return in 24 to 48 hours. For the time being, Watered Gardens has converted the organization’s Forge facility into an isolation unit for positive cases to recover. The shelter is complete with private rooms.

Moving Forward

The virus has left the Joplin community with unanswered questions, but for OneJoplin, the project will continue to find a way to serve the city’s homeless population.

When asked how long this will be provided, Micklethwaite’s answer was simple:

“As long as we need to.”

The project’s purpose unites organizations several organizations across town, including:

Homeless Coalition of Southwest Missouri

The Salvation Army

Souls Harbor

Watered Gardens

Freeman Health System

Mercy Hospital

City of Joplin

Catholic Charities

Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri

A number of area churches

Economic Security Corporation

OneJoplin

Micklethwaite says the purpose is to prevent and reduce the risk of contracting the disease across the area.

“It’s creating a long-term plan that we can follow if something were to happen later.”

And it all starts with education..

For homeless individuals…

“Organizations who work one-on-one with homeless individuals have been going out in the field to provide resources for people who aren’t staying in shelters, but are out living in camps.”

And for the entire community.

“It was created to protect everyone — whether you’re homeless or not, everybody needs a safe place to recover if they are sick.”