Greenquist’s two goals propel Lions past Evangel

JOPLIN, MO. — After getting a huge win over eighth-ranked Central Missouri on Friday, the Missouri Southern soccer team was looking to carry that momentum into Sunday’s match against Evangel.

Missouri Southern got on the board first with a goal from Mackenzie Scholtz in the 19th minute.

Evangel evened things out with a goal off of a corner kick in the 26th minute. But, freshman Maya Greenquist came through with her first goal of the game in the 32nd minute to put the Lions up 2-1 going into the half.

Greenquist scored again on a free kick with less than 10 seconds left in the game to help Missouri Southern to a 3-1 victory over Evangel.