Grave restoration tour makes stop in Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — A cross-country grave restoration tour made a stop in Miami Thursday.

Jonathan Appell, with Atlas Conservation, has more than 20 years of experience restoring cemeteries. He’s traveling across the country to host 48 free workshops, in 48 states, teaching people how to clean, repair, and reset gravestones and monuments.

The G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami is the 32nd stop on the tour. Participants learned how to clean stones without damaging them, how to join stones that are unstable, and how to recover stones with weather damage.

Jonathan Appell, Gravestone Conservator, said, “Here on this site, very sunken, and so soft ground, wet area, poor quality foundations and just very old, possibly settling of graves. But we have one base we just raised up that was over a foot underground and now it’s completely above ground. We put crushed stone under it and they’re prepping, chiseling away the old mating material and we’re going to actually working on joining that next.”

Appell says all the participants were eager to learn and he hopes they will build on what they’ve learned from the workshop. The next stop on the tour is Shelbyville, Missouri.