Governor Kelly names new Kansas Supreme Court Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly announced Shawnee County District Judge Evelyn Wilson as the new Kansas Supreme Court Justice.

In a Monday morning press conference, Kelly said that she was sent three very highly qualified applicants but went with Wilson because of her qualifications.

“She brings something quintessentially Kansan to our highest court,” Kelly said. “She’s never shied away from challenge or responsibility. She knows the struggle of both the family farmer and the corporate board of directors.”

Wilson has spent the last 15 years as a District Court Judge for Shawnee County. At the press conference, Wilson said her experience and temperament will make her a good Supreme Court Justice.

“Our courts must ensure that the law is followed in every case and that we honor and respect the legal rights of each person in our courts,” Wilson said. “I pledge to work every day to meet that solemn responsibility.”

Wilson will replace former Justice Lee Johnson, who retired in September.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission also recommended State Assistant Solicitor General Steven Obermeier and Deputy Kansas Attorney General Dennis Depew to Governor Kelly for the position.