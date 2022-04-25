Golden Corral

2415 Range Line Road

Joplin MO 64804

At Golden Corral, we take pride in serving our guests a variety of fresh, high-quality foods that meet their nutrition goals. Search our menu database for nutrition facts to help plan your next meal at Golden Corral.

At Golden Corral©, we support the freedom to eat what you love, or quite possibly, what you need. From meat and potatoes to plant-based diets, our buffet of almost 150 items accommodates almost every nutrition plan, helping you stay within your health goals and leave feeling satisfied with your meal.

They serve a buffet with all you can eat!

Golden Corral