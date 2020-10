FORT SCOTT, Ks. -- More than 100 students could possibly be missing a refund check from Fort Scott Community College. One student even saying she is waiting on a $1,500 check.

Jocie Allen, Sophomore, FSCC, said, "I came to Fort Scott and realized I wasn't getting a refund check. And so I went to the financial aid department to figure out what's going on their doing scholarships different this year. They're using my Pell grant to cover my tuition they said they were going to cover with my scholarship I'm on."