TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Unemployment in Kansas fell to 7.5% in June 2020 from 10% in May 2020. While the unemployment numbers are trending downward, this is still a substantial increase from June of 2019 which had just 3.1% unemployment.

In order to assist states with coronavirus related expenses, the U.S. House of Representative and the U.S. Senate passed the CARES Act in March. Under the CARES Act was the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), this gave an additional $600 weekly payment to people getting unemployment benefits. FPUC payments were distributed from March 29 to July 25, 2020.