The Ronald McDonald House Charites in Joplin will celebrate their 20th Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love Christmas tree lighting virtually this year. Their Christmas tree will be revealed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th. You can watch the unveiling by clicking here.

Holiday musical performances by local artists and students will be revealed online every Friday until Christmas as well. You may also make a donation to the charity by visiting their website. All donations will help give families with sick children stay near the care and resources they need to thrive.