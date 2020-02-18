Garden coming to Griggs Park

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Griggs Park in Carthage already offers a variety of activities for visitors.

Soon you’ll be able to add a new one to that list, gardening.

An organization called Carthage Community Gardens will plant 17 beds of vegetables in the Southeast corner of that park.

Chanti Beckham with Carthage Community Gardens, says one of the reasons for the project is to help make fresh produce available to people in the community who otherwise might not be able to afford to buy it.

Chanti Beckham, Carthage Community Gardens, said, “We’re going to put in a 4 by 20 bed that will be used for educational purposes and additional programing, but the uh 17 beds are able to be rented out to the public and they can have their own plot groups or individuals can rent that out and we just hope to have more fresh produce in the area.”

The group needs volunteers to help with the garden, but no experience is required. For more information, contact the organization here