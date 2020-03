KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Missouri Southern Men's Basketball took down Rogers State 76-70 on Saturday, and secured a spot in the 2020 MIAA Tournament Championship.

The Lions were led by a 24 point effort from Elyjah Clark. Freshman Guard Winston Dessesow added 16 off the bench. Kinzer Lambert, who hit a big three to make it a five point Southern lead in the second half, scored 15 points.