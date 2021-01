JOPLIN, Mo. – On November 15, a letter was distributed to Joplin residents who live near a proposed mine plan area. The letter, distributed by Philip Vogel of Riverside Sand and Gravel, notified residents that Riverside Sand and Gravel applied for a permit expansion to mine sand and gravel on additional land near McClelland Park.

According to the letter, these operations would take place between Jan. 1, 2021 and August 13, 2030, for a total of nine years.